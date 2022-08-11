Ross Taylor reflects on all-time great Black Caps career

Ross Taylor has reflected on a career which will see him go down as one of the true greats of New Zealand cricket ahead of the release of his book, Black&White.

The book tells of the highs and lows of a Samoan boy from Masterton with the impressive tongue, who went on to smash the record books.

For Taylor becoming captain of the Black Caps only to be brutally fired could have ruined his career, but the explained to Seven Sharp’s Jeremy Wells how it became a defining moment.

Watch the full interview above.