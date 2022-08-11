Man with Nomads gang links facing gun, drug charges

A man with links to the Nomad gang has been arrested and charged after allegedly speeding off from police in a vehicle in Invercargill.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

The arrest was made on Wednesday as part of Operation Cobalt, an ongoing nation-wide crackdown on gangs.

The 21-year-old man came to the attention of police last Friday, following the driving incident in central Invercargill, Acting Detective Sergeant Alun Griffiths said in a statement.

"Further inquiries resulted not only in the arrest of the 21-year-old on Wednesday, but the location and seizure of a firearm, stolen vehicles, ammunition, and cannabis.

"He has been charged with multiple offences including firearms and ammunition offences, possession of cannabis for supply, theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and failing to stop for Police."

The man has made an initial court appearance and been remanded in custody.