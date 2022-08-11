Man with Nomads gang links facing gun, drug charges

Source: 1News

A man with links to the Nomad gang has been arrested and charged after allegedly speeding off from police in a vehicle in Invercargill.

A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

The arrest was made on Wednesday as part of Operation Cobalt, an ongoing nation-wide crackdown on gangs.

The 21-year-old man came to the attention of police last Friday, following the driving incident in central Invercargill, Acting Detective Sergeant Alun Griffiths said in a statement.

"Further inquiries resulted not only in the arrest of the 21-year-old on Wednesday, but the location and seizure of a firearm, stolen vehicles, ammunition, and cannabis.

"He has been charged with multiple offences including firearms and ammunition offences, possession of cannabis for supply, theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and failing to stop for Police."

The man has made an initial court appearance and been remanded in custody.

New ZealandSouthland

Popular Stories

1

Youth charged with murder of man in Taranaki

2

Man with Nomads gang links facing gun, drug charges

3

Up to 100,000 Air NZ passengers could have bookings cancelled

4

Father who raped woman with two others to be deported

5

Doctor allegedly faked documents to get job; police investigating

Latest Stories

Dozens of cases of newly identified virus detected in China

Beauden Barrett fit to play after 'scary' mid-air collision

Annual median house price falls for first time since 2011

Youth charged with murder of man in Taranaki

Kyrgios beats World No.1 Medvedev as US Open looms

Related Stories

Marcus Lush reveals bid for Invercargill mayoralty

Popular alpine resort Cardrona delays opening after fire

Campervans blown over as wind whips lower South Island

Juvenile leopard seal shot dead in Southland