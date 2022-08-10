Covid-19: 18 deaths reported, 5169 new cases

There are 5169 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Wednesday.

Covid-19 test (file photo). (Source: Getty)

The cases were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 599 people in hospital with the virus, 35 fewer than Tuesday.

Eleven people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, four fewer than 24 hours ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

The average age of those in hospital with Covid-19 is 63.

The seven-day rolling average of Covid hospitalisations is 630, down on 772 a week ago, and down on 645 24 hours ago.

Eighteen more people with the virus have died.

Of the 18 people who have died, five were in their 70s, eight were in their 80s and five were aged over 90.

Seven were women and 11 were men.

Six were from Canterbury, three each were from the Auckland region and Bay of Plenty, two were from Waikato, and one each were from Hawke's Bay, Whanganui, the Wellington region and the Southern District.

There are now a total of 1705 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The seven-day rolling average increase in total deaths attributable to Covid-19 is now 15.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 4938, down from 6355 a week ago, and down on 5120 24 hours ago.

Wednesday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (161), Auckland (1884), Waikato (449), Bay of Plenty (251), Lakes (121), Hawke's Bay (173), Mid Central (193), Whanganui (75), Taranaki (126), Tairāwhiti (42), Wairarapa (52), Capital and Coast (264), Hutt Valley (164), Nelson Marlborough (154), Canterbury (588), West Coast (48), South Canterbury (81) and Southern (338).

The location of five cases is unknown.

A total of 3935 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 11,222 RAT results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 34,545. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

An additional 228 people with Covid-19 had recently travelled overseas and arrived back in New Zealand, the ministry said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, 5939 community cases were announced.