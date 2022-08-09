Covid-19: 23 deaths, 5939 new cases

There are 5939 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Tuesday.

Rapid antigen tests (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

The cases were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 634 people in hospital with the virus, 20 fewer than Monday.

Fifteen people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, one fewer than 24 hours ago.

The Government has also announced that the country will stay at Orange in the Covid-19 traffic light settings.

The average age of those in hospital with Covid-19 is 64.

The seven-day rolling average of Covid hospitalisations is 645, down on 787 a week ago, and down on 660 24 hours ago.

Twenty-three more people with the virus have died.

Of the 23 people who have died, one was aged in their 50s, one was in their 60s, eight were in their 70s, six were in their 80s and seven were aged over 90.

Thirteen were men and 10 were women.

Four were from the Auckland region, three each were from Waikato, Hawke's Bay, the Wellington region and Nelson Marlborough, two each were from Whanganui and Canterbury, and one each were from Northland, Taranaki and the Mid Central District.

There are now a total of 1688 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

The seven-day rolling average increase in total deaths attributable to the virus is now 16.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 5120, down from 6683 a week ago, and down on 5288 24 hours ago.

Tuesday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (204), Auckland (2106), Waikato (544), Bay of Plenty (278), Lakes (102), Hawke's Bay (183), Mid Central (197), Whanganui (79), Taranaki (154), Tairāwhiti (38), Wairarapa (66), Capital and Coast (300), Hutt Valley (192), Nelson Marlborough (168), Canterbury (709), West Coast (52), South Canterbury (117) and Southern (443).

The location of seven cases is unknown.

A total of 4454 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 12,729 RAT results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 35,823. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

An additional 203 people with Covid-19 had recently travelled overseas and arrived back in New Zealand, the ministry said.

On Monday, 4006 community cases were announced.