ASB's cash profit up 9% to $1.42 billion

Source: 1News

ASB's profits are up 9% this year to $1.42 billion.

ASB Bank (file image).

One of New Zealand's major Australian-owned banks, it posted a cash net profit after tax of $1,418 million.

It said home loan lending grew 6%, compared with $12% the previous year. Business lending increased 6%.

The bank employs almost 5900 people, up 3% on last year.

The bank's chief executive Vittoria Shortt said it was conscious of interest rates, inflation and the cost of living.

“We know the rising cost of living is keeping New Zealanders awake at night, but there is plenty we can do together to help take some pressure off. The first and most important step is to talk to us," she said.

“Our purpose of accelerating the financial wellbeing of all New Zealanders has never been more relevant. We are here to help, whether that’s exploring eligibility for government assistance though ASB Support Finder, helping customers improve their personal financial wellbeing, or through simple everyday tips to build savings like using Save the Change.

“We have also taken the step of removing, rebating or reducing fees, saving our personal and business customers almost $50 million over the year.”

