Ten charged over Taupō brawl involving rival gang members

Source: 1News

Ten people have been charged after a brawl allegedly involving rival gang members on a busy Taupō street in early July.

A file image of a police officer.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

The fight played out in broad daylight on July 5.

At the time an eyewitness told 1News she saw four Mongrel Mob members and four Black Power members outside her store on Te Heuheu St just after 9.30am that day.

On Tuesday, police said a gun was pulled during the incident but not fired and the groups fled before officers arrived.

The people arrested are aged between 16 and 31. They have been charged with offences including presenting a firearm, disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence and possession of an offensive weapon.

READ MORE: Four arrested after gang members' Taupō street brawl

"This was a brazen act of violence that happened in a very public place where members of the community were simply trying to go about their business," Detective Sergeant Andy Livingstone said.

"We'd like to reassure our community that any acts of violence involving ongoing tensions between gangs won’t be tolerated.”

Everyone arrested has made an initial court appearance in either the Taupō Youth or District courts.

New ZealandHamilton and WaikatoCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Olivia Newton-John dies after battle with breast cancer, aged 73

2

Passenger who booked flight months in advance upset at being bumped

3

Boks winger suspended over dangerous Beauden Barrett tackle

4

More human remains discovered as drought dries Lake Mead

5

Foster's 'massive concerns' about hit on Barrett by serial offender

Latest Stories

Luxon supports Uffindell, says he should have been told about attack

Current systems failing single parents - advocate

Oceania Care sorry for 'shocking' treatment of rest home resident

US sheriff stocking schools with AR-15 rifles

Ten charged over Taupō brawl involving rival gang members

Related Stories

Man charged with murder after woman's death in Cambridge

Men and teen with gang connections charged with murder of young dad

Patient dies after 'fatigued' Waikato ED doctor misses lung lesion

Cambridge homicide: Man arrested after woman found dead