Ten charged over Taupō brawl involving rival gang members

Ten people have been charged after a brawl allegedly involving rival gang members on a busy Taupō street in early July.

The fight played out in broad daylight on July 5.

At the time an eyewitness told 1News she saw four Mongrel Mob members and four Black Power members outside her store on Te Heuheu St just after 9.30am that day.

On Tuesday, police said a gun was pulled during the incident but not fired and the groups fled before officers arrived.

The people arrested are aged between 16 and 31. They have been charged with offences including presenting a firearm, disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence and possession of an offensive weapon.

"This was a brazen act of violence that happened in a very public place where members of the community were simply trying to go about their business," Detective Sergeant Andy Livingstone said.

"We'd like to reassure our community that any acts of violence involving ongoing tensions between gangs won’t be tolerated.”

Everyone arrested has made an initial court appearance in either the Taupō Youth or District courts.