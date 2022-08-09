All Blacks officially drop to record low in world rankings

Source: 1News

The All Blacks have dropped to fifth in World Rugby's rankings, their lowest spot on record.

Ian Foster talks to his players after the All Blacks' defeat to South Africa at Mbombele Stadium.

Ian Foster talks to his players after the All Blacks' defeat to South Africa at Mbombele Stadium. (Source: Photosport)

It came after Sunday's 26-10 defeat by South Africa, their fifth loss in their past six Tests dating back to Dublin last year.

READ MORE: Opinion: Time up for Foster - small 'improvements' aren't enough

They swap places with England in the only movement in the top 10.

It comes amid speculation about the future of head coach Ian Foster, who has made a couple of changes to his coaching line-up but remains under intense pressure due to the string of poor performances.

