Ian Foster praises ABs: 'Our most improved performance of the year'

The All Blacks have now lost five of their last six Tests, a slump arguably worse than their five straight defeats in 1998, but, after watching his team make a near constant stream of mistakes in their defeat to the Springboks, head coach Ian Foster believes they are heading in the right direction.

Ian Foster talks to his players after the All Blacks' defeat to South Africa at Mbombele Stadium. (Source: Photosport)

Foster told the media at Mbombela he was “bitterly disappointed” by the 26-10 loss, but appeared relaxed and even attempted a joke about his hair turning grey as he contemplated the defeat ahead of next Sunday’s second Rugby Championship Test against the Boks at Johannesburg’s Ellis Park.

He praised the Springboks and in particular hooker Malcolm Marx, who led his team’s charge at the breakdown, winning several turnovers and halting the All Blacks when they made rare attacking forays, and yet many All Blacks supporters will wonder at Foster’s optimism.

His team's deficiencies in Nelspruit were not surprising. The pack probably took a step up but are not at the level required and the team's attack, for which Foster is directly responsible, still appears in need of a major overhaul.

“It was our most improved performance of the year,” Foster said. “I felt we shifted some areas of our game forward. In a game probably dominated by defence, we defended well, but our timing was out a little bit in terms of the attack side.

“We’ll have to look at that – we had a few players over here for the first time probably feeling the pressure of playing this type of team. But we’re pretty excited about the next challenge at Ellis Park and playing for a trophy.”

If the All Blacks do turn it around and win at Ellis Park and get the better of Australia and Argentina in the Rugby Championship it would be a huge surprise given his team’s current limitations. More likely in a week's time is another defeat which may make Foster continuing in his role untenable.

His side were predictably under pressure at scrum time and conceded four penalties there (winning one themselves), and while they had some success at disrupting South Africa’s renowned lineout and driving maul, they were second best in the contact areas and could not deal with the high contestable kicks put up by Handre Pollard or Jaden Hendrikse, the halfback who replaced the injured Faf de Klerk in the first minute.

Defensively the All Blacks were better than they were in the Irish series defeat, but the Boks showed less attacking skill and ambition than the Irish and indeed were largely predictable. But they didn’t need to be anything else. They know who they are, what they want and how to achieve it and in that respect differ hugely from this All Blacks team.

Foster wasn’t asked about the health of Beauden Barrett, who was dumped on his head after colliding with the reckless Kurt-Lee Arendse in the 74th minute and was taken from the field, but the All Blacks’ attacking linchpin is believed to be okay.

Shannon Frizell reaches out to score New Zealand's only try after a brilliant breakout by Caleb Clarke. (Source: Getty)

Brother Jordie left earlier in the match with a lower leg injury.

“We made some big shifts,” Foster continued. “We nullified a large part of their driving game and again defensively made some shifts. In that last quarter we were starting to open things up. We started to snatch at some balls which was frustrating, so we have to take that experience into Ellis Park and walk in there and give it a good crack."

Beauden Barrett showed glimpses of attacking ability and Richie Mo'unga, who replaced Jordie after the break, helped bring a spark. But Caleb Clarke and Will Jordan didn't receive the ball enough, and while Clarke grew into the game in the second half, he was twice too easily bundled into touch - a cardinal sin for a wing.

Referring obliquely to the pressure he and his team are under, Foster said: “We’ve come in off a lost series and there’s a lot of noise around this team now. We’re trying our best to focus on our own performance but you feel that.

“When a team is trying really hard to get its game to the level it wants then sometimes you get a little bit over eager. I thought there was a bit of that today – almost wanting it too much and trying a little bit too hard.

“You believe in your players and we do. It’s one thing to say you want to get everything right and perfect but it seldom happens. This team now, we’re developing and growing.

"I know people are frustrated with that and we’re frustrated with the results but you don’t achieve the growth that you want if you get too panicky and start to make dramatic changes and putting too much pressure on players. We want them to feel the pressure tonight, understand it… but we’ve just got to be a little sharper in what we do.”

Skipper Sam Cane also sounded several notes of optimism.

“I think one thing that you can’t see from the outside but you can certainly feel from within the camp is that belief is really strong from within the group,” he said.

“Even with five minutes to go after that red card – there was genuine belief. It’s only something you can feel when you’re out on the field… and you can feel it if it’s not there… the right ingredients are there.

“They didn’t get a penalty there and they didn’t score. That highlights an area we’ve been working on for the last 10 days. We stepped up big time there.”