Uila Mau'u 'lost for words' after claiming boxing bronze

After fighting in front of a passionate English crowd, Kiwi boxing bronze medallist Uila Mau'u proudly said "I reckon Kiwis do it better".

Mau’u received his bronze medal in the men’s over 92kg boxing division on Monday morning after his semi-final loss to England's Delicious Orie on Sunday.

The first time Commonwealth Games medallist was ecstatic as he spoke with Breakfast’s Jenny-May Clarkson.

“I’m pretty lost for words at the moment. Pretty overwhelmed, I’m stoked and I’m thankful for all the help,” Mau’u said.

The 30-year-old had a whole team of supporters - including family and friends - who helped him during his campaign in Birmingham.

Mau’u put up a determined performance in his semi-final defeat to Orie (who went on to win gold) on Sunday, saying that he was pleased to overcome his early nerves.

“I was quite nervous before I got in there. Once I got into the tunnel and I stepped out all those nerves went away. I know I wasn’t a crowd favourite here, I was fighting a local boy but I had to use the energy to support myself and it was awesome.”

Mau’u was the only boxer to bring home a medal for the New Zealand team.