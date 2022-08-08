Flight cancellations at Auckland Airport due to fog

Source: 1News

Heavy fog at Auckland Airport has caused some flights to be cancelled on Monday morning.

Runway at Auckland Airport (file picture).

Runway at Auckland Airport (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Fog restrictions are currently in place at the airport.

Approximately five domestic regional flights have been cancelled and four domestic regional flights have been delayed.

No main trunk domestic flights or international flights have been affected.

Passengers are urged to check with their airline for the latest information.

Last week, fog caused disruption at the airport on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

