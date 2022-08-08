Results: 1News Kantar Public Poll August, 2022

The results of the 1News Kantar Public Poll for the period of July 30 to August 3, 2022 for party vote, preferred Prime Minister and Parliamentary seats.

Between July 30 and August 3, 2022, 1023 eligible voters were polled by mobile phone (504) and online, using online panels (519). The maximum sampling error is approximately ±3.1%-points at the 95% confidence level. For party support and preferred Prime Minister, percentages have been rounded up or down to whole numbers. The data has been weighted to align with Stats NZ population counts for age, gender, region, education level and ethnic identification. The sample for mobile phones is selected by random dialling using probability sampling, and the online sample is collected using an online panel.