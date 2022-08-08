Landslide blocks part of Wellington CBD road, 8 homes evacuated

Source: 1News

Eight households have been evacuated after a landslide blocked part of The Terrace in central Wellington on Monday afternoon.

Landslide on Wellington's The Terrace

Three firetrucks and police are at the scene towards the southern end of the road, which is closed between Buller St and Ghuznee St.

Fire and Emergency crews responded to the landslide at 3.42 pm.

A Wellington City Council has evacuated eight homes at risk of being damaged by the landslide.

As many of the evacuated households are flats, around 20 people have had to leave their homes.

At this stage, the council understands nobody has been injured.

The affected area of the road is expected to be closed overnight.

The landslide on The Terrace

Motorists and pedestrians are being asked to stay away.

There are also concerns about a broken gas main in the area.

There have been 11 landslips in the Wellington area on Monday alone.

Wellington City Council has said that slips in the steeper parts of the city are becoming more frequent and have asked people to take care on their commutes.

New ZealandWellingtonTransport

