Coll and King advance to gold medal match for mixed doubles

Joelle King and Paul Coll have reached the gold medal match for the mixed squash doubles at the Commonwealth Games after another commanding win.

Joelle King plays a shot in a doubles match in Birmingham. (Source: Photosport)

Coll and King took down world champions India 2-0 [11-7, 11-4] in another dominant display for the tournament with the duo yet to drop a single game in their three matches so far.

They fill face the winner of the other semi-final between defending champions Australia and hosts England on Monday morning NZT.

The match serves as a chance for redemption for King after her fourth place finish in the women's singles draw - a goal she set up shortly after her bronze medal match loss following a "kick up the arse" from those closest to her.

"I've got a chance with Amanda [in the women's doubles] and Paul to to make a bit of amends for the week," she told 1News earlier this week.

"And that is what I'm here to do."

King could also make the final of the women's doubles with Amanda Landers-Murphy with their semifinal against Malaysia on Sunday evening NZT.

Should they win Monday's final, Coll would finish in Birmingham with two gold medals to his name after winning the men's singles competition earlier this week.