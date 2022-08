Two people have been injured, one seriously, in an incident in Auckland which police say appears to have been “a fight amongst family members”.

Middlemore Hospital. (Source: 1News)

St John Ambulance was notified about the incident in Goodwood Heights at 10pm on Saturday and sent four ambulance units.

Two patients were assessed and treated. One patient had serious injuries and was transported to Middlemore Hospital.

The other patient had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.