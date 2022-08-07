Luxon targets youth 'benefit dependency' in new policy

National leader Christopher Luxon has announced a plan to support unemployed youth into personalised job coaching sessions - or face benefit sanctions - as part of new welfare policy announced at his party's annual conference.

Christopher Luxon addresses party faithful. (Source: 1News)

Luxon announced the new policy during his keynote address to party faithful at National's annual party conference, held in Christchurch.

"National thinks that if you’re young and you can work, you should. And if you can’t find a job, you need encouragement to keep taking active steps till you get one," the party leader said.

Luxon added that he had two messages to unemployed young people, currently on benefits, and said National was "on the side" of taxpayers.

"To young people trying to find a job: That is a hard place to be and, if there was a National government, you’d get more support and encouragement from your own job coach," he said.

"To young people who don’t want to work: You might have a free ride under Labour, but under National, it ends."

Under the new policy, National said it would offer a $1000 bonus to a person who is under 25, has been on the benefit for 12 months or longer, and who then starts work and stays off the benefit for the next year.

Luxon said it would be an incentive for unemployed young people to "successfully [break] their welfare dependency". He added there would be more "intensive support" for jobseekers and a "proper assessment of their barriers".

"Those who blatantly do not follow their agreed plan - meaning they don’t turn up for courses, don’t apply for jobs or don’t engage with their jobs coach - will face sanctions."

He claimed data showed the number of young people who’ve been receiving the Jobseeker benefit for over a year had almost doubled since 2017.

He said the existing system's timeframes were "too casual" for youth who were on JobSeeker benefits. Under a National government, young people will only be given three months before being contacted to find a job, Luxon said,

"The very clear expectation is that your responsibility is to find a job and become independent."

He said a National government would contract community providers to provide job coaches - with funding redirected from the Ministry of Social Development - as the party wouldn't "keep funding failure by government departments".

Luxon described the policy as a "new approach to getting young people at risk of long-term welfare dependency into work".

Throughout his conference speech, the National leader reiterated the party's key attack lines on the Government. He assured conference-goers that the party's caucus was "united, committed and really humming".

Luxon reiterated his party's previously-stated position on co-governance.

"A country that says absolutely, explicitly, that there is one standard of democracy, equal voting rights and no co-governance of public services," he said.

"That’s the New Zealand I want to live in."

National Party conference. (Source: 1News)

On the economy, he compared the Government's spending in Budget 2022 to a household budget.

"This year’s Budget included by far the most new spending of any Budget in New Zealand’s history, and it was delivered when the economy was already overheated and inflation was rising," he said. "You couldn’t run a household or business like this, and you shouldn’t run a country like it either."

"If you think of the economy like a car, then the Government and Reserve Bank have been squashed together in the driver’s seat, pushing the accelerator flat to the floor.

"Now, like some terrified passenger realising the car’s going too fast, the bank’s pressing down hard on the brake. The car’s got the wobbles and there’s a very strong likelihood it’s going to crash," Luxon said.

He claimed "every incoming National Government since 1960 has inherited an economic mess from Labour". Throughout his address, he attacked the Government's ability to deliver improved outcomes.

His comments to attendees dovetailed off comments by National's new president Sylvia Wood, who told the conference on Sunday morning that the party needed an "obsessive" focus on the party vote going into next year's general election.