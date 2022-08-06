Review: Bullet Train choo-choo-chooses adequacy

All aboard the Bullet Train. Next stop: Adequacy.

Brad Pitt leads an ensemble cast in Bullet Train, an action comedy from director David Leitch (Deadpool 2, Hobbs & Shaw).

The film is about a group of assassins all hell-bent on killing each other and getting their hands on a briefcase for a variety of reasons.

Bullet Train stands on the shoulders of films like Hot Fuzz, Everything Everywhere All at Once, the entire filmography of Quentin Tarantino and more.

It's never quite sure how funny it wants to be or how much gravitas to bring to any given scene. Occasionally it will experiment with some really creative, wacky camerawork, but then we'll have an overly serious backstory for one of the characters right after.

All said though, the film is still fun.

I hate clichés like "it's a turn your brain off flick" or "it's not going to win any Oscars but so what?". Bullet Train is better than most films these lines are thrown around with, mostly because of the action direction by former stuntman David Leitch.

Bullet Train is the latest in a long line of "good enough" films. It's okay to want more from your films, but when honestly the majority of films are pretty bad, "good enough" is good enough.