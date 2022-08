Popular alpine destination Cardrona is delaying its opening on Saturday morning after a fire in its shop.

Ski (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

The resort, located between Wānaka and Queenstown, said its staff and firefighters were cleaning up after the Saturday morning blaze was contained.

No one was injured.

The road to the resort was closed earlier, but re-opened shortly before 8am.

Cardrona's resort would open at 9am, the resort said.

"Please be patient with us! We will keep you updated."