NZ women’s bowls pair win bronze after downing Malaysia

Source: 1News

New Zealand’s women’s bowls pair have won bronze in the Commonwealth Games after prevailing over Malaysia in a see-sawing medal match on Saturday morning (local time) to start day nine of the event.

Katelyn Inch and Selina Goddard.

Katelyn Inch and Selina Goddard. (Source: Associated Press)

Katelyn Inch and Selina Goddard opened up an early lead at Victoria Park before the Malaysian pair produced some inspired bowls to level the match.

Inch and Goddard held their nerves to secure a 20-15 win over Malaysia’s Emma Firyana Saroji and Siti Zalina Ahmad.

Their bronze is New Zealand’s 14th at the games and 42nd medal overall.

Commonwealth GamesCommonwealth Games

Popular Stories

1

Silver Ferns crushed by Jamaica, will play for bronze

2

Public swarm alleged Auckland CBD robber in lead up to arrest

3

Dramatic footage shows alleged robbers fleeing scene in Auckland CBD

4

Tributes flow for pilot killed in Southern Alps plane crash

5

Massive tree falls on parked car in Hagley Park

Latest Stories

Health staffing crisis limits chances for foreign-trained doctors

NZ women’s bowls pair win bronze after downing Malaysia

Public swarm alleged Auckland CBD robber in lead up to arrest

Silver Ferns crushed by Jamaica, will play for bronze

Hapless Warriors concede 48 points in loss to South Sydney

Related Stories

NZ Sevens sides bounce back to win bronze medals

Australia loom after Black Sticks hold off Scotland

All Blacks 7s to face Fiji in challenging Games semifinal

Wilde appeals time penalty, could be promoted to triathlon gold