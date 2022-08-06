NZ women’s bowls pair win bronze after downing Malaysia

New Zealand’s women’s bowls pair have won bronze in the Commonwealth Games after prevailing over Malaysia in a see-sawing medal match on Saturday morning (local time) to start day nine of the event.

Katelyn Inch and Selina Goddard. (Source: Associated Press)

Katelyn Inch and Selina Goddard opened up an early lead at Victoria Park before the Malaysian pair produced some inspired bowls to level the match.

Inch and Goddard held their nerves to secure a 20-15 win over Malaysia’s Emma Firyana Saroji and Siti Zalina Ahmad.

Their bronze is New Zealand’s 14th at the games and 42nd medal overall.