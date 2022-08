Anona Pak and Oliver Leydon-Davis are through to the quarter-finals of the mixed badminton doubles after defeating Australia 2-0.

Oliver Leydon-Davis and Anona Pak in training. (Source: Getty)

They overcame Tran Pham and Angela Yu 21-12 21-15.

It’s their second win of the competition after beating Mauritius 2-0 on Thursday.

The pair will next play Singapore at 10pm on Saturday NZT.

