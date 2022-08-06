Men's beach volleyball run over, women yet to play quarterfinal

Brodyn Knuckey
By Brodyn Knuckey in Birmingham
Source: 1News

Brad Fuller and Sam O'Dea's campaign in the men's beach volleyball tournament at this year's Commonwealth Games has ended in the quarter-finals following a tight loss to Rwanda on Saturday morning.

Sam O'Dea stretches for the ball against Rwanda.

Sam O'Dea stretches for the ball against Rwanda. (Source: Photosport)

Fuller and O'Dea went down 2-0 [18-21, 19-21] in the 44 minute game in Birmingham, with early deficits proving too much for the Kiwis to claw back.

O'Dea entered the event as a bronze medallist from 2018 having previously played with his brother Ben.

New Zealand still has a chance to claim a beach volleyball medal with Alice Zeimann and Shaunna Polley yet to play their quarterfinal in the women's competition against England.

Zeimann and Polley play later Saturday morning NZT.

SportCommonwealth Games

Popular Stories

1

Family of man killed say he was attacked by friend’s dogs

2

Kevin Spacey must pay $47m to House of Cards makers

3

Foster rolls dice on pacey but lightweight ABs pack against Boks

4

Man taken to hospital as Levin police standoff ends

5

Campervans blown over as wind whips lower South Island

Latest Stories

Men's beach volleyball run over, women yet to play quarterfinal

NZ's youngest athlete in Birmingham qualifies for diving final

Women’s lawn bowls pair into semis, triples to play for bronze

Pub fire in eastern Thailand kills 13

Spain leads Europe in monkeypox, struggles to check spread

Related Stories

NZ's youngest athlete in Birmingham qualifies for diving final

Women’s lawn bowls pair into semis, triples to play for bronze

Commonwealth Games: Chance to break NZ record on day 8

Boxer guarantees Niue's first-ever Commonwealth Games medal