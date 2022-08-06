Men's beach volleyball run over, women yet to play quarterfinal

Brad Fuller and Sam O'Dea's campaign in the men's beach volleyball tournament at this year's Commonwealth Games has ended in the quarter-finals following a tight loss to Rwanda on Saturday morning.

Sam O'Dea stretches for the ball against Rwanda. (Source: Photosport)

Fuller and O'Dea went down 2-0 [18-21, 19-21] in the 44 minute game in Birmingham, with early deficits proving too much for the Kiwis to claw back.

O'Dea entered the event as a bronze medallist from 2018 having previously played with his brother Ben.

New Zealand still has a chance to claim a beach volleyball medal with Alice Zeimann and Shaunna Polley yet to play their quarterfinal in the women's competition against England.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zeimann and Polley play later Saturday morning NZT.