Kiwi Keeley O’Hagan achieves PB in Comm Games high jump final

Kiwi Keeley O’Hagan achieved a new personal best as she finished sixth in the women’s high jump final at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday.

Keeley O’Hagan will be delighted to have achieved a personal best on the big stage.

O’Hagan cleared 1.81m with her third jump to stay in the final, before making easy work of 1.85m with her first jump at that height.

With a personal best of 1.88m, the 28-year-old initially failed to clear 1.89m with her first two jumps before launching herself over the bar with her third and final jump at the height.

That would be as high as she would go in the final, with three failed attempts at 1.92m.

Jamaica’s Lamara Distin won gold after clearing 1.95m, beating Australian world champion Eleanor Patterson.

Kimberly Williamson, also of Jamaica, claimed bronze while England’s Morgan Lake and Ghana’s Abigail Kwarteng finished fourth and fifth respectively.

