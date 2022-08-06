NZ women's lawn bowls triples take bronze over Cook Islands

Source: 1News

The New Zealand women’s lawn bowls triples have won bronze at the Commonwealth Games after beating the Cook Islands 26-7.

Tayla Bruce competes at the Commonwealth Games.

Tayla Bruce competes at the Commonwealth Games. (Source: Getty)

The Blackjacks dominated from the start of the game and didn’t let up.

Their victory comes after earlier being beaten by Malaysia with a score of 9-16.

Meanwhile, the women’s pairs will also face Malaysia in their bronze medal match on Saturday at 7.30pm NZT.

They were soundly defeated by England in their semi-final match.

And the men’s lawn bowls fours have narrowly failed to reach the semi-finals after losing to Wales.

READ MORE: Full coverage from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

SportCommonwealth Games

Popular Stories

1

Campervans blown over as wind whips lower South Island

2

Foster rolls dice on pacey but lightweight ABs pack against Boks

3

Kevin Spacey must pay $47m to House of Cards makers

4

Family of man killed say he was attacked by friend’s dogs

5

NZ's youngest athlete in Birmingham qualifies for diving final

Latest Stories

NZ women's lawn bowls triples take bronze over Cook Islands

Kiwi gymnast Hopman earns top 10 finish in all-around final

NZ through to quarter-finals in badminton mixed doubles

Kiwi wrestlers to fight for two bronzes after rough start

Men's beach volleyball run over, women yet to play quarterfinal

Related Stories

Kiwi gymnast Hopman earns top 10 finish in all-around final

NZ through to quarter-finals in badminton mixed doubles

Kiwi wrestlers to fight for two bronzes after rough start

Men's beach volleyball run over, women yet to play quarterfinal