NZ women's lawn bowls triples take bronze over Cook Islands

The New Zealand women’s lawn bowls triples have won bronze at the Commonwealth Games after beating the Cook Islands 26-7.
The Blackjacks dominated from the start of the game and didn’t let up.
Their victory comes after earlier being beaten by Malaysia with a score of 9-16.
Meanwhile, the women’s pairs will also face Malaysia in their bronze medal match on Saturday at 7.30pm NZT.
They were soundly defeated by England in their semi-final match.
And the men’s lawn bowls fours have narrowly failed to reach the semi-finals after losing to Wales.
