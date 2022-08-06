NZ women's lawn bowls triples take bronze over Cook Islands

The New Zealand women’s lawn bowls triples have won bronze at the Commonwealth Games after beating the Cook Islands 26-7.

Tayla Bruce competes at the Commonwealth Games. (Source: Getty)

The Blackjacks dominated from the start of the game and didn’t let up.

Their victory comes after earlier being beaten by Malaysia with a score of 9-16.

Meanwhile, the women’s pairs will also face Malaysia in their bronze medal match on Saturday at 7.30pm NZT.

ADVERTISEMENT

They were soundly defeated by England in their semi-final match.

And the men’s lawn bowls fours have narrowly failed to reach the semi-finals after losing to Wales.

READ MORE: Full coverage from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham