King, Coll and Landers-Murphy through to doubles squash semis

Mixed pair Joelle King and Paul Coll have advanced to their Commonwealth Games squash semi-finals after beating Scotland in straight games.

Joelle King and Amanda Landers-Murphy celebrate winning their quarter-final at the Commonwealth Games. (Source: Getty)

They bested Georgia Adderly and Rory Stewart 7-11 9-11 and will play their semi-final match early on Sunday morning NZT.

Meanwhile, King and Amanda Landers-Murphy have beaten England’s Georgina Kennedy & Lucy Turmel 11-8 11-8 to also make the semis. That game will take place against Malaysia on Sunday also.

Also in action in will be Kaitlyn Watts and Abbie Palmer, who will play Botswana in their plate quarter-final after they lost 0-2 to Scotland on Thursday.

Overnight, brothers Temwa & Lwamba Chileshe were defeated by Malaysia in the men’s doubles in their round of 16 match, with a score of 1-2.

