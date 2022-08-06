King, Coll and Landers-Murphy through to doubles squash semis

Source: 1News

Mixed pair Joelle King and Paul Coll have advanced to their Commonwealth Games squash semi-finals after beating Scotland in straight games.

Joelle King and Amanda Landers-Murphy celebrate winning their quarter-final at the Commonwealth Games.

Joelle King and Amanda Landers-Murphy celebrate winning their quarter-final at the Commonwealth Games. (Source: Getty)

They bested Georgia Adderly and Rory Stewart 7-11 9-11 and will play their semi-final match early on Sunday morning NZT.

Meanwhile, King and Amanda Landers-Murphy have beaten England’s Georgina Kennedy & Lucy Turmel 11-8 11-8 to also make the semis. That game will take place against Malaysia on Sunday also.

Also in action in will be Kaitlyn Watts and Abbie Palmer, who will play Botswana in their plate quarter-final after they lost 0-2 to Scotland on Thursday.

Overnight, brothers Temwa & Lwamba Chileshe were defeated by Malaysia in the men’s doubles in their round of 16 match, with a score of 1-2.

READ MORE: Full coverage from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

SportCommonwealth Games

Popular Stories

1

Walsh defends shot put gold after epic final with Gill

2

Campervans blown over as wind whips lower South Island

3

NZ's youngest athlete in Birmingham holds her own in diving final

4

Levin residents return home after 2-day police standoff ends

5

Family of man killed say he was attacked by friend’s dogs

Latest Stories

King, Coll and Landers-Murphy through to doubles squash semis

Young, Asian or Pasifika? Local govt's representation conundrum

Auckland dams full after wettest July on record

Popular alpine resort Cardrona delays opening after fire

Semis heartbreak: Black Sticks go down to England in shootout

Related Stories

Semis heartbreak: Black Sticks go down to England in shootout

Walsh defends shot put gold after epic final with Gill

Tayla Ford dominates to win bronze for NZ in wrestling

NZ's youngest athlete in Birmingham holds her own in diving final