Jacko Gill shares silver success with mum

For new silver medallist Jacko Gill, shot put isn't just what he does it's part of his DNA - his father Walter is a former national champion and his mum Nerida was a discus thrower.

It made it extra special that he could celebrate Commonwealth success with his mum by his side.

Following his silver medal victory and hitting a new personal best of 21.90m, Nerida told 1News’ Guy Heveldt that she was filled with emotion as she watched her son compete.

“It was the best day ever, it really really was and to get that pb on the last throw, I didn’t know whether to cry or laugh, it was just amazing. It was so good.”

Gill said it meant a lot for him to have his mum there to witness the special moment.

“It’s amazing to get this result. I couldn’t have done it without her. She coached me in Yorkshire before this event for two whole weeks so to have her there is everything,” Gill said.

Nerida said that the whole family is “over the moon” with Walter and Gill's sister watching from home in New Zealand.

“We love the shot put, it’s just the family thing," she said.

“He’s had a few hiccups along the way but we pick ourselves up and dust ourselves off and get back on it.”

The silver was Gill's first medal at a Commonwealth Games and at a senior level, having reached success in youth competitions around the world.