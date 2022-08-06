Auckland fog continues to disrupt flights, ferries

Source: 1News

About 12 domestic flights to the regions have been cancelled and a further 17 delayed due to the fog around Auckland Airport.

Runway at Auckland Airport (file picture).

Runway at Auckland Airport (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Arrivals and departures from the Bay of Islands, Gisborne, Great Barrier Island and Kaitaia were among the flights delayed.

Flights from Palmerston North, Tauranga, Napier and Nelson, and flights to Wellington, Taupō Napier and Great Barrier Island were among the cancellations.

An Auckland Airport spokesperson said international flights hadn't been affected.

Domestic flights to Christchurch, Dunedin, and Queenstown were also going ahead as planned.

The fog also cancelled some Auckland ferry services, including between the city, Devonport, Bayswater and Half Moon Bay.

It's the third morning in a row that Aucklanders had woken to fog, forecaster MetService said.

"Latest satellite imagery shows fog from Auckland to Central Plateau, and should clear later this morning. Fog is unlikely to redevelop tonight in Auckland."

New ZealandTravelWeather NewsAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Alex Jones ordered to pay $79.1m total for Sandy Hook lies

2

'FARC off Brian' group to 'peacefully' counter Tamaki-led protest

3

Lightning strike near White House leaves 3 dead, 1 injured

4

Wallabies captain out of Argentina Test with 'mindset' issue

5

Campervans blown over as wind whips lower South Island

Latest Stories

Auckland traffic warning over latest anti-Govt protest

Auckland fog continues to disrupt flights, ferries

Lightning strike near White House leaves 3 dead, 1 injured

Walsh defends shot put gold after epic final with Gill

Alex Jones ordered to pay $79.1m total for Sandy Hook lies

Related Stories

Auckland traffic warning over latest anti-Govt protest

'FARC off Brian' group to 'peacefully' counter Tamaki-led protest

Young, Asian or Pasifika? Local govt's representation conundrum

Auckland dams full after wettest July on record