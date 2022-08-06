Auckland fog continues to disrupt flights, ferries

About 12 domestic flights to the regions have been cancelled and a further 17 delayed due to the fog around Auckland Airport.

Arrivals and departures from the Bay of Islands, Gisborne, Great Barrier Island and Kaitaia were among the flights delayed.

Flights from Palmerston North, Tauranga, Napier and Nelson, and flights to Wellington, Taupō Napier and Great Barrier Island were among the cancellations.

An Auckland Airport spokesperson said international flights hadn't been affected.

Domestic flights to Christchurch, Dunedin, and Queenstown were also going ahead as planned.

The fog also cancelled some Auckland ferry services, including between the city, Devonport, Bayswater and Half Moon Bay.

The following Devonport ferry services have been cancelled, due to severe fog:

Auckland to Devonport 10:30

Devonport to Auckland 10:45 https://t.co/TptOQOwhxx — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) August 5, 2022

It's the third morning in a row that Aucklanders had woken to fog, forecaster MetService said.

Three in a row for Auckland! For the third morning in a row, Aucklanders have woken to fog. Latest satellite imagery shows fog from Auckland to Central Plateau, and should clear later this morning. Fog is unlikely to redevelop tonight in Auckland. https://t.co/Yjbq0jgaoz ^DM pic.twitter.com/xLWrnCqd0O — MetService (@MetService) August 5, 2022

"Latest satellite imagery shows fog from Auckland to Central Plateau, and should clear later this morning. Fog is unlikely to redevelop tonight in Auckland."