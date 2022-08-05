Trial date set for Timaru woman accused of murdering her 3 children

The woman accused of murdering her three children in Timaru last year will face trial in July next year.

Twin two-year-old girls Maya and Karla Dickason and their six-year-old sister Liane, who died in Timaru (Source: Supplied)

Lauren Dickason was excused from appearing in person at the High Court in Christchurch today.

Justice Cameron Mander said Dickason’s trial would start on July 17, 2023 and was set down for two weeks.

Last week the trial venue was moved from Timaru, where the children died, to Christchurch.

Dickason is charged with murdering 6-year-old Liané, and 2-year-old twins Maya and Karla at their home on September 16, 2021.

Dickason and her husband and children had recently emigrated from South Africa and had moved to Timaru just a week before the deaths.