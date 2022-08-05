Trial date set for Timaru woman accused of murdering her 3 children

By Katie Stevenson, 1News Reporter

The woman accused of murdering her three children in Timaru last year will face trial in July next year.

Twin two-year-old girls Maya and Karla Dickason and their six-year-old sister Liane, who died in Timaru

Twin two-year-old girls Maya and Karla Dickason and their six-year-old sister Liane, who died in Timaru (Source: Supplied)

Lauren Dickason was excused from appearing in person at the High Court in Christchurch today.

Justice Cameron Mander said Dickason’s trial would start on July 17, 2023 and was set down for two weeks.

Last week the trial venue was moved from Timaru, where the children died, to Christchurch.

Dickason is charged with murdering 6-year-old Liané, and 2-year-old twins Maya and Karla at their home on September 16, 2021.

Dickason and her husband and children had recently emigrated from South Africa and had moved to Timaru just a week before the deaths.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeChristchurch and Canterbury

Popular Stories

1

US basketball star sentenced to 9 years jail in Russia

2

Foster rolls dice on pacey but lightweight ABs pack against Boks

3

Trial date set for Timaru woman accused of murdering her 3 children

4

Man mauled to death by pack of dogs in remote Northland community

5

NZ's Uila Mau'u guaranteed medal after stinging punch KOs rival

Latest Stories

Topp Twins share cancer battle update, thanks fans for support

Airbnb removes Mississippi 'slave cabin' from listings

Levin incident 'ongoing' after some residents evacuate homes

Aussie wife to meet Scottish husband in squash mixed doubles

Trial date set for Timaru woman accused of murdering her 3 children

Related Stories

Levin incident 'ongoing' after some residents evacuate homes

It’s 2022 and NZ law still doesn’t define what consent is

Gang member, former member arrested in Christchurch for blackmail

Dozens of Levin residents evacuate homes due to incident police attending