Silver Ferns lose to England, prepare for Jamaica semi-final

Source: 1News

The Silver Ferns have fallen to defending champions England 54-44 at the Commonwealth Games.

New Zealand's campaign continues though - they'll face Jamaica in the semi-finals.

Whitney Souness of New Zealand competes for the ball against England's Jade Clark.

Whitney Souness of New Zealand competes for the ball against England's Jade Clark. (Source: Getty)

England brought defensive pressure early, leading 15-8 after the first quarter.

Te Paea Selby-Rickit and Kate Heffernan were injected into the game in the second quarter which helped New Zealand close the gap and create better flow feeding into the circle.

New Zealand forced England to slow the game down and turn over ball - and by halftime, they were only down 25-24.

But going into the second half of the game, the Ferns couldn’t quite match England’s intensity and missed shots didn’t help.

Wins over Northern Ireland, Uganda, Malawi and Trinidad and Tobago saw New Zealand secure their place in the semi-finals.

The Jamaican Sunshine Girls will come out firing following their upset win over the Australian Diamonds on Thursday night.

Australia will face England in the other semi-final.

SportCommonwealth Games

Popular Stories

1

US basketball star sentenced to 9 years jail in Russia

2

Dogs still on the loose after man mauled to death in Northland

3

Silver Ferns lose to England, prepare for Jamaica semi-final

4

Foster rolls dice on pacey but lightweight ABs pack against Boks

5

Dozens of Levin residents evacuate homes due to incident police attending

Latest Stories

Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $6.4M

'Picture of poverty' through children's eyes revealed in study

Judoka Kody Andrews embraces proud parents after emotional silver

Silver Ferns lose to England, prepare for Jamaica semi-final

Dogs still on the loose after man mauled to death in Northland

Related Stories

Judoka Kody Andrews embraces proud parents after emotional silver

Scans reveal Ayris won pole vault bronze on fractured foot

After 'tough journey' back, Stone finishes sixth in first final

Black Sticks men out of Comm Games after loss to South Africa

Top Stories

Scans reveal Ayris won pole vault bronze on fractured foot

Silver Ferns lose to England, prepare for Jamaica semi-final

Georgia Williams adds to cycling medals with time trial bronze

White Ferns to play Aussies in semis after brutal loss to England