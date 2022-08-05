Silver Ferns lose to England, prepare for Jamaica semi-final

The Silver Ferns have fallen to defending champions England 54-44 at the Commonwealth Games.

New Zealand's campaign continues though - they'll face Jamaica in the semi-finals.

Whitney Souness of New Zealand competes for the ball against England's Jade Clark. (Source: Getty)

England brought defensive pressure early, leading 15-8 after the first quarter.

Te Paea Selby-Rickit and Kate Heffernan were injected into the game in the second quarter which helped New Zealand close the gap and create better flow feeding into the circle.

New Zealand forced England to slow the game down and turn over ball - and by halftime, they were only down 25-24.

But going into the second half of the game, the Ferns couldn’t quite match England’s intensity and missed shots didn’t help.

Wins over Northern Ireland, Uganda, Malawi and Trinidad and Tobago saw New Zealand secure their place in the semi-finals.

The Jamaican Sunshine Girls will come out firing following their upset win over the Australian Diamonds on Thursday night.

Australia will face England in the other semi-final.