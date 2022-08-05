Ministry meets with Gloriavale leadership over school closure

The Ministry of Education is meeting with staff at Gloriavale Christian School on Friday, in an attempt to get children back in the classroom.

Gloriavale. (Source: 1News)

The private school has been temporarily closed after the principal and several teachers stood aside while a police investigation is carried out into abuse.

Sources have told 1News there are just two teachers left for up to 200 students, which is "unworkable".

The West Coast commune has been at the centre of accusations of sexual and physical abuse for decades, with Police and Oranga Tamariki carrying out multiple investigations and laying several charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: Gloriavale school closes temporarily pending abuse investigation

Nancy Bell from the Ministry of Education said a meeting with ministry staff and Gloriavale's leadership was being held on Friday.

She said they are working with the school "while they develop plans to reopen and understand this will be on Monday".