Covid-19: 19 deaths reported, 5296 new cases

There are 5296 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Friday.

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

605 people are in hospital with the virus, 58 less than Thursday.

Seventeen people are in intensive care or a high dependency unit, three more than Thursday.

The average age of those in hospital with Covid-19 is 66.

The seven-day rolling average of Covid hospitalisations is 721, down from 796 this time last week.

Nineteen more people with the virus have died, the ministry is reporting on Friday.

Of the 19 people who have died, four were from the Auckland region, one was from Waikato, two were from Bay of Plenty, one was from Tairawhiti, two were from MidCentral, one was from Wellington region, two were from Nelson Marlborough, one was from Canterbury, five were from Southern.

Two were in their 60s, three were in their 70s, nine were in their 80s and five were aged over 90.

Of these people, eight were women and 11 were men.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19 is 20.

Friday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Auckland (535), Bay of Plenty (224), Canterbury (640), Capital and Coast (372), Counties Manukau (584), Hawke's Bay (162), Hutt Valley (191), Lakes (122), MidCentral (158), Nelson Marlborough (143), Northland (143), South Canterbury (97), Southern (414), Tairāwhiti (57), Taranaki (140), Waikato (467), Wairarapa (68), Waitematā (648), the West Coast (47) and Whanganui (82).

The location of two new community cases is unknown.

There have been 209 new Covid-19 cases at the border in the last 24 hours.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 5812.

A total of 3381 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 11364 RAT test results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 40,673. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

On Thursday there were 6152 new cases of Covid-19.