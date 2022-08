There are 6152 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Thursday.

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

663 people are in hospital with the virus, 41 less than Wednesday.

Fourteen people are in intensive care or a high dependency unit, three more than Wednesday.

Forty-nine more people with the virus have died, the ministry is reporting today.

