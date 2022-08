The New Zealand men's hockey side have bowed out of the Commonwealth Games with a 4-3 loss to South Africa in their final pool match.

Nic Woods of New Zealand in action against Dayaan Cassiem of South Africa. (Source: Associated Press)

The only way they could still make it through to gold medal contention would be by a miraculous thrashing of Australia by Pakistan.

South Africa end a 20-year wait, advancing to the semi-finals.

This loss follows the Black Sticks defeat to Australia, draw against Scotland and win over Pakistan.

New Zealand finished fourth in Pool A.