The Chase’s Bradley Walsh celebrates Ashburton woman’s 105th birthday

Source: 1News

A star of The Chase sent Ashburton's Doris Wakelin a special video message for her 105th birthday.

Wakelin watches the programme twice a day and says that Bradley Walsh, the host, "is the show".

The Ashburton Guardian organised it all, with the newspaper's Malcolm Hopwood saying they were "delighted" it worked out.

"We couldn't let an event such as Doris' 105th birthday go by without going the extra mile."

In the video, Walsh says that visiting New Zealand is on his "bucket list" and Wakelin said he'd enjoy that.

"We have got a beautiful wee country."

Wakelin added that, if she met Walsh, she wouldn't know what to say.

"I'm a Bradley groupie."

