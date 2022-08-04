Shotput bronze for Kiwi Maddi Wesche

Kiwi Maddi Wesche has won a Commonwealth Games bronze medal in the shot put after leading the competition in the initial stages.

Maddi Wesche's best throw at Alexander Stadium was her first. (Source: Sky )

Wesche’s best throw at Birmingham's Alexander Stadium was her first – a distance of 18.84m, well below her personal best of 19.50m she set at the recent World Championships.

The 23-year-old Wesche was overtaken by Jamaican Daniell Thomas-Dodd, the defending champion, with a throw of 18.98m, before the finalists were whittled down to the top eight. Thomas-Dodd’s best throw was her third and she appeared the hot favourite to finish on top.

However, with the top pair seemingly comfortable in their positions as the select eight prepared for three more throws, there was late drama and a huge opportunity lost for Wesche.

In her penultimate throw, Wesche appeared to send the put well beyond the 19m mark but she stepped out of the side of the circle and it was registered as a foul.

In her next throw, Thomas-Dodds also fouled, before Canadian Sarah Mitton, who was in third position but flying under the radar, unleashed a final throw of 19.03m to sensationally take top spot.

In response, Wesche, who recorded 18.98m in coming sixth at last year's Olympics, could throw only 18.42m, with Thomas-Dodd also unable to respond.

It meant the competition was Mitton’s, with Thomas-Dodds second and Wesche third.