New Zealand's Hamish Kerr has won gold in the final of the high jump at his first Commonwealth Games.

The 25-year-old made every one of his first four attempts, battling for first place against Australian rival Brandon Starc who claimed silver.

It was an outstanding effort for the Kiwi who has won Aotearoa's first gold medal in track and field in Birmingham. His highest jump was 2.25m.

The achievement follows his top 10 finish at the Tokyo Olympics last year.