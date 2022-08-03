Zoe Hobbs flies into 100m semis after 'nervy' false start drama

Zoe Hobbs has streaked into the semi-finals of the women's 100m at the Commonwealth Games with an Oceania record-equalling time in her heat, despite having to deal with a restart after a false start moments before on Tuesday evening.

Zoe Hobbs finishes her 100m heat at the Commonwealth Games. (Source: Getty)

Hobbs advanced to Thursday morning's semi-finals with a 11.09s effort in the first heat of the day, tying the Oceania record she set earlier this year.

Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha of Nigeria cracked the 11 second barrier with a 10.99s performance to win the heat but with the top three sprinters of each race gaining automatic entry to the semi-finals, Hobbs was easily in alongside her with England's Asha Philip finishing third 0.18s behind the Kiwi.

The heat had to be restarted after Winifrida Makenji from the United Republic of Tanzania had a false start in their first attempt, resulting in her automatic disqualification.

Hobbs said the false start made the heat more "nervy".

"I didn't see the girl false start so you never know - whenever I've been in a false start in a race, you never know who it is because it's not that obvious, it goes off the blocks.

"You never know if it's you and it gets quite nervous."

With Hobbs cleared though, she was able to settle in for another impressive race in 2022 although she feels she has more to give on Thursday morning.

"I just wanted to feel relaxed throughout the race," she said.

"It's been two weeks since the World Champs and there's been a little bit of jet lag thrown in there and a little bit of sickness so I wasn't really sure how today would go.

"I think I did tense up a little bit at the end - you never quite know where you are in lane eight, you're quite blind to the rest of the race but I made it through. I'm stoked."

Hobbs enters the semi-finals with the fifth fastest time from the heats.