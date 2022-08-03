Watch: Samoan weightlifter dances with joy after winning gold

Source: 1News

There was utter delight in the weightlifting arena in Birmingham as Samoa's Don Opeloge claimed his nation's first gold of these Commonwealth Games.

Out to better the silver medal he won at the Gold Coast 2018 in the under-85kg, Opeloge set new Commonwealth records in the snatch (171kg) and combined (381kg) in the men's 96kg final.

Having already set the mood after the snatch with a short dance, the 23-year-old was joined on stage by a countryman after his final lift, the winner being hoisted into the air before the pair had a little boogie.

The moves delighted the crowd, including Samoa's Sevens team who were watching on.

Don Opeloge and Taniela Rainibogi.

Don Opeloge and Taniela Rainibogi. (Source: Getty)

It continues a fine family tradition, with brother Niusila and sister Ele previous Commonwealth Games champions.

Opeloge showed class at the medal ceremony, taking off his red ulafala and placing it around the neck of Fiji's bronze-medal winner Taniela Rainibogi.

