US-China tensions: Ardern urges 'dialogue and diplomacy'

Source: 1News

Stuck on a diplomatic tightrope between the US and China, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern isn't revealing her position on the US Speaker's trip to Taiwan.

It comes after Nancy Pelosi touched down in Taiwan on Wednesday, becoming the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island claimed by China.

Beijing saw her visit as recognition of the island's sovereignty and announced it would conduct military manoeuvres in retaliation for her presence.

Ardern said it wasn't her place to comment on Pelosi's choice.

"None of these actions change the position we have," she said.

All parties needed to engage in dialogue and diplomacy, Ardern added.

"Dialogue and diplomacy are what we need in these tense times."

She said it was "positive" that China's President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden recently spoke at length over the phone.

In contrast, the National Party's foreign affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee was more direct.

Brownlee said Pelosi's actions could be seen as "messy", especially as the war in Ukraine continued.

He said New Zealand maintained its one-China policy, and that it was up to Beijing and Taiwan to sort its situation out.

ACT leader David Seymour said any person had a right to go to Taiwan if they wanted. He said decisions about who could visit the island weren't up to the Chinese Communist Party.

"The fact that they [the Chinese Communist Party] even think that's an acceptable position shows we've got problems."

In a statement last week, the White House said the call between Xi and Biden "was a part of the Biden Administration’s efforts to maintain and deepen lines of communication between the United States and the PRC and responsibly manage our differences and work together where our interests align".

"On Taiwan, President Biden underscored that the United States policy has not changed and that the United States strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," the statement read.

New ZealandAsiaPolitics

Popular Stories

1

Major NZ bank reduces home loan rates

2

Aucklanders caught trying to take pet cats into national park

3

Watch: Samoan weightlifter dances with joy after winning gold

4

Hilary Barry served coffee with amazing art of 'that other guy'

5

'Australia's most wanted man' deported from Turkey

Latest Stories

Explainer: China's trouble with Taiwan

Last month the wettest July on record in New Zealand - NIWA

Hilary Barry served coffee with amazing art of 'that other guy'

NZ men to play Australian men in Constellation Cup curtain raisers

US-China tensions: Ardern urges 'dialogue and diplomacy'

Related Stories

Luxon sings entrance song for Backbencher hall of fame nod

National's Brownlee won't say if he wants to be Speaker

Sexual health experts: NZ must take action on monkeypox now

NZ's first climate change adaptation plan released