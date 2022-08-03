Emotional King reviews shock semi loss - 'I wasn't good enough'

An emotional Joelle King has given herself a brutal review following her shock semifinal loss in the women's singles, saying she simply wasn't "good enough" on the day.

King went down 3-1 to World No.20 Hollie Noughton of Canada on Wednesday morning at the University of Birmingham, ending her hopes of defending her Commonwealth Games crown in the event.

"You can't take it away from Hollie," King said.

"She capitalised on everything I wasn't able to do out there. It just wasn't good enough today."

King said her quarterfinal the day prior - an 85-minute marathon with England's Lucy Turmel - may have had a role in the result.

"I think yesterday took a little more emotionally and mentally out of me than I would have liked," she said.

"Physically I felt okay but when you're not sharp mentally, you're a little bit slower to the ball and you're not seeing the ball quite as well and not able to hit your targets.

"I just wasn't good enough."

Hollie Noughton celebrates after beating Joelle King. (Source: Getty)

At that point, King's emotions started to take over and she stepped away from media to leave the venue.

King will now play the loser of an all-English semi final on the other side of the draw with Georgina Kennedy and Sarah-Jane Perry.

Following the women's singles, King will return to the court in the mixed doubles with Paul Coll before she wraps her Birmingham campaign in the women's doubles with Amanda Landers-Murphy.