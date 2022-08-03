Joelle King stunned in singles semi, will play for bronze

Brodyn Knuckey
By Brodyn Knuckey in Birmingham
Source: 1News

Kiwi squash star Joelle King has had her title defence in the women’s singles cut short with a shock semi-final loss on Wednesday morning.

Joelle King plays a shot against Leungo Katse.

Joelle King plays a shot against Leungo Katse. (Source: Getty)

King went down 3-1 [11-7, 3-11, 8-11, 1-11] to Canada’s Hollie Naughton at the University of Birmingham in the first of three Commonwealth Games events for the 33-year-old.

It comes after King ground out a 3-1 win yesterday in the quarterfinals in a match that lasted 85 minutes after multiple games went to tiebreaker.

The New Zealand flagbearer entered the semifinal as the favourite to win it though, with the Kiwi ranked fifth in the world while Naughton is 20th.

It means King will now play the loser of an all-English semi final on the other side of the draw with Georgina Kennedy and Sarah-Jane Perry.

Following the women's singles, King will return to the court in the mixed doubles with Paul Coll before she wraps her Birmingham campaign in the women's doubles with Amanda Landers-Murphy.

Coll has a chance to make his own gold medal match in the men’s singles later when he takes on India’s Saurav Ghosal in the semifinals.

