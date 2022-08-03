Commonwealth Games: NZ win bronze in women’s lawn bowls fours

Source: 1News

NZ has won bronze in their final of the women’s fours lawn bowls at the Commonwealth Games, beating Fiji 17-6.

Selina Goddard, Nicole Toomey, Tayla Bruce and Val Smith celebrate after winning bronze in the Women's Fours - Bronze Medal Match at the Commonwealth Games.

Selina Goddard, Nicole Toomey, Tayla Bruce and Val Smith celebrate after winning bronze in the Women's Fours - Bronze Medal Match at the Commonwealth Games. (Source: Getty)

The Fijians took an early lead but were eventually overpowered by the New Zealand team of Val Smith, Tayla Bruce, Selina Goddard and Nicole Toomey.

It’s New Zealand’s fifth bronze medal at the Games in Birmingham.

Meanwhile, India has beaten South Africa 17-10 in a nail-biting gold medal match, after overcoming New Zealand in their semi-final.

It's India’s first ever Commonwealth Games medal in the sport.



