Aussie defence force to undergo significant review

Andrew Macfarlane
By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
Source: 1News

Australia's defence force is set to undergo a significant review, as tensions with China continue to rise.

Anthony Albanese.

Anthony Albanese. (Source: Associated Press)

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the strategic review on Wednesday, saying it would help prepare the military for the next ten years.

"This review will prepare Australia to effectively respond to the changing regional and global strategic environment and ensure defence capability and force structure is fit for purpose, affordable and delivers the greatest return on investment," he said. 

Albanese wouldn't be pressed on whether he anticipated an all-out war with China but said the security landscape was changing.

"We need to do all that we can to advance peace and security in our region," he said.

"We live in an era where China has taken a more aggressive posture in the region."

The review will provide an assessment of Australia's defence investments and projects.

The Albanese government has announced Stephen Smith, who was Defence Minister between 2010 and 2013, will join retired Air Chief Marshal Sir Angus Houston in overseeing the study.

The review is expected to be completed by March next year.

