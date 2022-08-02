Tall Blacks 3x3 basketball bow out of Commonwealth Games

The 3x3 Tall Blacks Commonwealth Games has come to an end following a hard-fought 21-18 contest against Canada in the quarter-finals.

Tall Black Tai Wynyard in action in Birmingham. (Source: Getty)

Jayden Bezzant was the standout for the Kiwis scoring nine of their first ten points and shooting an efficient 11 of 14 from the field, finishing with 14 points.

His side had a great shooting performance but broke down to turnovers and being dominated on the boards.

After losing to Australia and England in their first two matches, they had an impressive win over Trinidad and Tobago to advance to the knockout stages.

Despite the result, it was a good effort from the Tall Blacks in the first Commonwealth Games to showcase the modified version of basketball.

The 3x3 Tall Ferns will play Canada in their semi-final match at 8:30am this morning NZT.