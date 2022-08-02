Owens Franks linked with possible NPC return with Canterbury

Former All Blacks prop Owen Franks may be in line for a return to Canterbury for the NPC, 1News understands, as he eyes a return to higher honours.

He had originally planned not to play in this year's NPC, but with props Fletcher Newell in South Africa and Tamaiti Williams out due to a red card, there was a vacancy with the Canterbury side.

The 34-year-old 108-Test veteran has endured his fair share of setbacks, including a torn Achilles that pushed back his long-awaited Hurricanes debut, but he still has ambitions to make a return to the All Blacks.

"If you are playing rugby in New Zealand and you are eligible for the All Blacks and that's not your goal then maybe you should re-think why you are playing," he told reporters in May.

Canterbury begin their NPC campaign against Manawatu in Palmerston North on Friday.