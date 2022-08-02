Ouwehand, Gray qualify for 50m backstroke, freestyle semis

Source: 1News

New Zealand swimmers Hazel Ouwehand and Cameron Gray have qualified for the semi-finals of their respective short-distance swims in Birmingham on Tuesday evening.

Cameron Gray.

Cameron Gray. (Source: Photosport)

Ouwehand swam 29.05 seconds to finish third in her 50-metre backstroke heat and qualify for the semi-finals with the ninth-fastest time overall. She will battle it out for a place in the final on Wednesday morning.

Gray finished fifth in his 50-metre freestyle heat, but his time of 23 seconds flat was good enough to scrape through to the semi-finals in 15th place.

Earlier, Andrew Jeffcoat missed the finals of the 200-metre backstroke.

Jeffcoat, who won gold in the 50-metre backstroke on Tuesday morning, wasn't able to back it up in the longer distance, finishing fourth in his heat and three seconds off a spot in the final.

SportCommonwealth Games

Popular Stories

1

Two people dead after car rolls near Oamaru

2

Major NZ bank reduces home loan rates

3

Police Minister Chris Hipkins defends new firearms legislation

4

The NZ town where you can buy a first home for $325,000

5

More than 2000 ineligible Kiwis opt out of cost of living payment

Latest Stories

Ouwehand, Gray qualify for 50m backstroke, freestyle semis

NZ's Elliott Connolly defeated in judo quarter-finals

Wesche cruises to shot put final - 'lucky charm' sunnies included

Two people dead after car rolls near Oamaru

Women's Black Sticks beaten 1-0 by Australia in sluggish display

Related Stories

NZ's Elliott Connolly defeated in judo quarter-finals

Wesche cruises to shot put final - 'lucky charm' sunnies included

Women's Black Sticks beaten 1-0 by Australia in sluggish display

Comm Games: 'Gutted' Anton Cooper out of mountain biking with Covid

Top Stories

Whitelock reveals ABs' major concern before tough Boks' Tests

Wesche cruises to shot put final - 'lucky charm' sunnies included

Women's Black Sticks beaten 1-0 by Australia in sluggish display

Comm Games: 'Gutted' Anton Cooper out of mountain biking with Covid