Ouwehand, Gray qualify for 50m backstroke, freestyle semis

New Zealand swimmers Hazel Ouwehand and Cameron Gray have qualified for the semi-finals of their respective short-distance swims in Birmingham on Tuesday evening.

Cameron Gray. (Source: Photosport)

Ouwehand swam 29.05 seconds to finish third in her 50-metre backstroke heat and qualify for the semi-finals with the ninth-fastest time overall. She will battle it out for a place in the final on Wednesday morning.

Gray finished fifth in his 50-metre freestyle heat, but his time of 23 seconds flat was good enough to scrape through to the semi-finals in 15th place.

Earlier, Andrew Jeffcoat missed the finals of the 200-metre backstroke.

Jeffcoat, who won gold in the 50-metre backstroke on Tuesday morning, wasn't able to back it up in the longer distance, finishing fourth in his heat and three seconds off a spot in the final.