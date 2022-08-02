NZ's Elliott Connolly defeated in judo quarter-finals

Source: 1News

New Zealand judoka Elliott Connolly has been knocked out of the Commonwealth Games in the quarter-finals of the men's 81kg category.

Mohab Elnahas of Canada scores and ippon to win the quarter-final against New Zealand's Elliott Connolly.

Mohab Elnahas of Canada scores and ippon to win the quarter-final against New Zealand's Elliott Connolly. (Source: Getty)

In a busy three-fight evening (NZT), Connolly began well in his round-of-16 match, winning by ippon against Sri Lankan opponent Rajitha Pushpakumara.

But the tables turned in the quarter-final, as Canadian Mohab Elnahas threw Connolly on his back one minute 43 seconds into the match to win by ippon.

In the repechage, Connolly was defeated by Australian Uros Nikolic, who scored two waza-ari points to win by ippon.

