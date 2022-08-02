NZ lawn bowlers to contest two bronze medals after tight semis

New Zealand's lawn bowls team will contest two bronze medal matches on Tuesday evening after a pair of narrow semi-final losses.

A general view of lawn bowls being played at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. (Source: Getty)

The women's fours got off to a hot start against India on Monday night, taking a 6-1 lead through four ends.

But India fought back to take a 7-6 lead through eight ends, leaving the match up for grabs.

New Zealand looked to have nearly sealed the deal with a 13-12 lead heading into the final end, only for India to snatch the victory 16-13. The women's fours will now play Fiji for the bronze medal on Tuesday night.

It was a similar story for the Para men's pair of Graham Skellern and Mark Noble, who led Scotland for the first seven ends before falling to an 18-10 defeat.

They will face England in the bronze medal match in the early hours of Wednesday morning.