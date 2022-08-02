Inmates come down after night on roof of Hawke's Bay prison

Source: 1News

All six inmates from Hawke's Bay Regional Prison's youth unit who spent a chilly night on the roof after accessing the area on Monday afternoon have come down.

The group gained access to the roof at around 2.30pm on Monday. They were aged 17 to 19 and from the youth unit, which had since been secured.

There was no risk to the public.

Chief Custodial Officer Neil Beale said early indications were that the prisoners were upset because they weren’t allowed to go into the unit’s sports area on Monday.

"The reasons for the incident will be the subject of the review," Beale said.

"There has been damage to the unit, including broken windows. A full assessment will be carried out to determine the extent of the damage."

Some of the group had jackets and there was a bean bag on the roof.

The temperature dropped to 1degC overnight.

Beale said two prisoners had come down earlier on Tuesday.

Just after 1pm all the prisoners came down from the roof with a riot team putting them in a prison van.

"Staff did an excellent job calmly de-escalating the incident and I would like to acknowledge them for their professionalism and bravery," Beale said.

"The incident was resolved without injury and without risk to the safety of the public or the wider security of the prison."

On Tuesday morning, they indicated they were listening to reports of the situation on a radio.

A full review will be carried out and the matter will be referred to police, Beale said.

