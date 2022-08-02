Hamilton businessman pleads for more support after robberies

A Hamilton businessman under siege from young offenders has a plea for the Government to take them off the streets for longer.

Harry Luther's two superettes have been targeted several times in recent weeks and he now fears the extra security he's installed may prompt criminals to rob him during daylight hours.

"They know they are not going to go to jail and they're going to get away with it, please, this is not the New Zealand people choose, migrants like us working hard, I really request you to change the law," he said.

He has new bars all over his shop, a new roller door, and new bollards, to the cost of around $30,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Footage supplied to 1News by Luther included two robberies from the same night a couple of days ago.

A second business Luther owns was also targeted in February and then again just a few weeks ago.

"I'm just very scared all the time that I think I'm going to get robbed."

He says he recognises offenders on social media, showing off to each other.

"This is them posing on Instagram and Facebook," he told 1News.

So many Waikato retailers want help that one man changed his business last year.

READ MORE: Special police team combating causes behind Waikato youth crime rise

ADVERTISEMENT

Daniel Nieuwenhuyzen used to sell doors, but now specialises in security and is setting up a new warehouse to meet the demand.

"There is a bigger demand than we can supply," Nieuwenhuyzen said.

"We do minimal advertising and we get two to three enquiries a week."

A Waikato police unit set up this year to tackle these crimes has made well over 200 arrests, but retailers say offenders are often so young they're back on the streets very quickly.

They want the Government to detain these offenders for longer and allow them to run their businesses safely.

"They should give them education there, they can do anything, whatever they think they will be improved," Luther said.

The Government says it's sympathetic.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: Special police team targeting Waikato youth crime makes 150 arrests

"Absolutely we understand the frustration, it's frustrating for us as well, the whole country is feeling the frustration," Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis said.

"I think we have to keep things in perspective, it feels like there is more crime, I think it's being reported more, I think there is a bit of a spike, I don't think it's a trend in fact we've seen over the last decade that youth crime is decreasing."

Justice Minister Kiri Allan says work is under way to improve youth justice, but more detention doesn't look likely.

"I don't think that's really where we're headed," Allan said.