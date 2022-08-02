Ethan Dick just misses podium after impressive pommel horse final

Ethan Dick has narrowly missed out on a Commonwealth Games medal after finishing fourth in the men's pommel horse final on Tuesday morning.

Ethan Dick on the pommel horse. (Source: Getty)

Dick, who entered the final ranked sixth after qualifying, earned a score of 13.666 for his performance - just 0.333 points shy of Canadian bronze medallist Jayson Rampersad.

The 21-year-old's impressive result was largely down to his execution as he entered the final with the second-lowest difficulty score of the eight finalists.

However, an 8.466 execution score - only bettered by gold medallist Joe Fraser of England and Northern Ireland's silver medal winner Rhys McClenaghan - saw him power up the rankings to sit just underneath Rampersad.

It ends Dick's campaign in Birmingham on a high after he also earned a top 10 finish in the all-around final on Monday.