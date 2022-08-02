Ethan Dick just misses podium after impressive pommel horse final

Source: 1News

Ethan Dick has narrowly missed out on a Commonwealth Games medal after finishing fourth in the men's pommel horse final on Tuesday morning.

Ethan Dick on the pommel horse.

Ethan Dick on the pommel horse. (Source: Getty)

Dick, who entered the final ranked sixth after qualifying, earned a score of 13.666 for his performance - just 0.333 points shy of Canadian bronze medallist Jayson Rampersad.

The 21-year-old's impressive result was largely down to his execution as he entered the final with the second-lowest difficulty score of the eight finalists.

However, an 8.466 execution score - only bettered by gold medallist Joe Fraser of England and Northern Ireland's silver medal winner Rhys McClenaghan - saw him power up the rankings to sit just underneath Rampersad.

It ends Dick's campaign in Birmingham on a high after he also earned a top 10 finish in the all-around final on Monday.

SportCommonwealth Games

Popular Stories

1

The NZ town where you can buy a first home for $325,000

2

Farmer whose $318 boots fell apart told to take better care

3

Kiwi cyclist fined, loses medal after missing ceremony for next final

4

Hawke's Bay Prison: Six prisoners remain on roof of youth unit

5

Cost of living payment text scam prompts warning

Latest Stories

Drummond picks up NZ's 10th cycling medal with scratch race silver

Ethan Dick just misses podium after impressive pommel horse final

King, Coll continue march to squash medals with quarter-final wins

Despite 'rough warm-up', McTaggart powers to 6th in Birmingham

NZ lawn bowlers to contest two bronze medals after tight semis

Related Stories

Drummond picks up NZ's 10th cycling medal with scratch race silver

King, Coll continue march to squash medals with quarter-final wins

Despite 'rough warm-up', McTaggart powers to 6th in Birmingham

NZ lawn bowlers to contest two bronze medals after tight semis

Top Stories

Ethan Dick just misses podium after impressive pommel horse final

King, Coll continue march to squash medals with quarter-final wins

Drummond picks up NZ's 10th cycling medal with scratch race silver

NZ lawn bowlers to contest two bronze medals after tight semis