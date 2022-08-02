Conjoined twins in Brazil separated with help of virtual reality

Source: 1News

Conjoined twin boys who shared fused brains have been successfully separated after a 33 hour operation in Brazil.

Surgeon Noor ul Owase Jeelani with Bernardo (left) and Arthur, and parents Adriely and Antonia Lima.

Surgeon Noor ul Owase Jeelani with Bernardo (left) and Arthur, and parents Adriely and Antonia Lima.

Bernardo and Arthur Lima, aged 3, had their surgeries in Rio de Janeiro, with help from Great Ormond St Hospital in London.

For months medical teams had been trialling techniques with virtual reality projections of the pair.

The BBC have reported that surgeon Noor ul Owase Jeelani described the operation as "space-age stuff".

Three-year-olds Bernardo and Arthur Lima.

Three-year-olds Bernardo and Arthur Lima.

Jeelani said for the first time, surgeons in different countries wore headsets and operated in the same "virtual reality room," the BBC reported.

The twins had seven operations and around 100 medical staff were involved in the process.

Jeelani said he only had a 15 minute break during the surgeries. He says he was exhausted but "over the moon".

The twins are now recovering in hospital with six months of recovery ahead of them.

WorldCentral and South AmericaHealth

Popular Stories

1

The NZ town where you can buy a first home for $325,000

2

Conjoined twins in Brazil separated with help of virtual reality

3

Farmer whose $318 boots fell apart told to take better care

4

NZ pledges $15m to support Samoa’s climate change resilience

5

Ardern toasts New Zealand's enduring friendship with Samoa

Latest Stories

Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri killed in US airstrike

Beyoncé to remove offensive word from new song

NZ 'can't rely' on overseas nurses to fill staffing shortages

Photo Gallery: Day 4 in Birmingham - Kiwi golden state of mind

Related Stories

New York City declares monkeypox a public health emergency

In race for monkeypox vaccines, experts see repeat of Covid-19

US signs off on 800,000 more doses of monkeypox vaccine

WHO chief declares monkeypox a global emergency